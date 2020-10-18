CHARLOTTE (AP) — Public health officials in North Carolina say at least nine cases of COVID-19 could be connected to a Charlotte church’s convocation events last weekend.
Mecklenburg County said its health department urges anyone who attended the events at the United House of Prayer for All People just outside of downtown to get tested for the coronavirus, the Charlotte Observer reported. Free COVID-19 testing was being offered in the area on Sunday.
Church officials could not immediately be reached for comment by the newspaper.
The Washington, D.C.-based church was founded a century ago in Massachusetts.
