CHARLOTTE (AP) — Two women were killed Tuesday when a crash sent a truck up onto a sidewalk where they were walking, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on East W.T. Harris Boulevard that also involved two pedestrians, WSOC-TV reported.
A Honda Civic hit a Dodge Ram pickup truck, which hit the curb and flipped along the sidewalk where two women were walking and hit them, police said.
One of the women who was hit, Enedina Fernandez, 75, died at the scene and the other, Nabila Rasoul, 23, was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said. Neither driver was hurt and both remained at the scene, police said.
Police charged the driver of the Honda, James Payne, 21, with two counts of felony death by motor vehicle, DWI, reckless driving and misdemeanor child abuse. It's not known whether Payne has an attorney.
