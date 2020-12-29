MANNS HARBOR (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that a body has been found on the shores of the Croatan Sound in an area where a kayaker went missing.
It was reported that the discovery was made around 3 p.m. Monday. The sound runs between the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge and Roanoke Island, which is near the Outer Banks.
John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said that a duck hunter discovered the body. He said it was being moved to a state Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville.
Officials said that Kayaker Alexander Rush, 26, of Kill Devil Hills, went missing in early December. Rush’s overturned kayak was later found in the Croatan Sound.
