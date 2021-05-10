KENANSVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina man charged by authorities earlier this year with taking indecent liberties with a child is facing new charges after victims from years ago came forward, a sheriff's office said.
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said Delmus “Buddy” Foss was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child stemming from a Nov. 7, 2020 investigation, news outlets reported. Deputies said once their investigation began into the assault of a 6-year-old girl who lived in the Beulaville area, several adults came forward to make more accusations of sexual assault against Foss that they said happened during their childhoods.
As a result, Foss was charged with two counts of first-degree rape for attacks in 1977 and in 1984, the sheriff's office said.
Foss is jailed on a $200,000 secured bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.
