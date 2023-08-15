Multiple tourists became trapped on a treacherous island off the North Carolina coast in August, forcing the National Park Service to coordinate highly risky rescues, park rangers say.
As a result, Cape Lookout National Seashore has issued a warning about the ominously named Shark Island. “Recently, the gap in between Shark Island and Cape Lookout has begun to connect with a narrow bar of sand during the lowest of low tides,” park officials wrote in an Aug. 14 Facebook post.
“In the last two weeks, we have had two separate incidents of visitors crossing to Shark Island at low tide and becoming trapped as the tide rises behind them. These situations have resulted in first responders from multiple agencies being dispatched to conduct complex rescues.”
The most recent rescue took place Monday, Aug. 14, and involved five people who left their vehicles at Cape Lookout and walked across the “land bridge” at low tide, the park says. “Given that you’re looking at roughly six hours between high and low tides, being stranded out there could obviously present a pretty serious public hazard, especially if adverse conditions were incoming during that six-hour window,” park officials told McClatchy News.
Being stuck isn’t the only danger. Shark Island is currently a quarter of a mile wide and three-quarters of a mile long and it shrinks as the tides rise. The ocean around the island is also known to churn where the northbound Gulf Stream and southbound Labrador Current collide.
