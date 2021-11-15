FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. poses for a portrait outside of his home in Bladenboro, N.C. Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr., faces 13 criminal counts related to activities from the 2016 and 2018 elections, including charges of obstruction of justice, possessing absentee ballots and perjury. A North Carolina judge on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 set a trial date next August for the political operative accused of ballot fraud dating to 2016, including a 2018 congressional election whose results ultimately got tossed out. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)