KINSTON – Competition is heating up in Kinston this weekend where 28 of the best Whole Hog Barbecue cook teams will compete for a coveted state championship ring. The cooks have qualified to compete by winning a local North Carolina Pork Council-sanctioned competition. The championship was originally slated to take place last fall, but a tropical storm forced the postponement. The event takes place this weekend in conjunction with the Whole Hog Barbecue Summit.
Certified judges evaluate the finished pig following stringent rules based on overall appearance, color, skin crispness, taste and completeness of presentation. The pigs cannot be sauced or seasoned prior to judging. During the blind judging portion of the event, cooks will have the opportunity to present a finished product to a second panel of judges who will rate the meat on taste, tenderness and appearance. A small panel of non-certified judges have been selected to select the People’s Choice winners. A sauce award and a crispy skin award will also be presented to the top cooks in those categories.
Cooking in the State Championship:
Eli Barnhill: Sons of Bacon (Wendell) At 18, Eli is this year’s youngest competitor.
Wesley Bowers: Getting Piggy With It (Washington) Reigning State Champion
Mark Copeland: Pocosin Boys (Colrain)
Patrick Dowdee: Fur and Spur BBQ (Raleigh)
Chris Fineran: Beach Boy’s BBQ (Little River, SC) Fineran is a two-time state champion and four-time Pitmaster of the Year.
Richie Fulgham: Porky's Defense (Wilson)
Paul Gainey: It’s ‘Que Time BBQ (Cape Carteret) Dr. Gainey is a retired educator from the Craven County School system and adjunct professor at University of Mount Olive.
David Grandy: Lazy Dayz (Morehead City)
Mat Griner: Southern Q (Zebulon) First time competing in Whole Hog State Championship; Southern Q has been cooking professionally on the KCBS circuit for over 10 years. Won 2021 Memphis in May World Championship.
Andy Harrison: Mr. Curley’s Que Crew (Louisburg)
Mike Hemenway: My Sweet Hog (Newport) 15th time competing in the State Championship
Sammy Hobgood: Space Pigs (Raleigh) First time competing in the State Championship
David Hoffman: Grilling Palms BBQ (Kinston)
Daniel Jones: Riverbumz BBQ (Warsaw) First time competing in the State Championship
Matt Jones: 392 BBQ (Greenville) First time competing in the State Championship
Charlie Meeks: Captain Charlie’s Cooks (Newport) 2001 State Champion; oldest competitor at 84.
John Moody: American Piggers (Bethel)
David Murray: Fired Up BBQ (Snow Hill)
Billy Narron: Wicked Pig (Middlesex)
Dana Peterson: Yabotit Cue (Benson) This is Dana’s second time competing against her husband in the state championship. She placed second in the blind taste last year.
Kevin Peterson: Showtime’s Legit BBQ (Benson) Two-time State Champion (2017 & 2019);Pitmaster of the Year in 2021 and competing against his wife, Dana.
Donnie Pierce: Garage Smokers (Fuquay-Varina) First-time competing in the State Championship
Travis Stafford: The Two Toby’s (Mt. Olive)
Justin Thompson: Fat N Sassy (Staley)
Aliceson Turnage: Miss Alley's Cooks (Newport) First time in the State Championship; competing against her grandfather, Charlie Meeks.
Ernest Twisdale: The GrillFather (Roanoke Rapids) 2014 State Champion.
Mark Woolard: Millhole BBQ (Bath)
Kevin Wooten: Piggin’ and Grillin’ BBQ (Raleigh) Wooten placed second last year and is looking to take the top spot this year.
The championship is not a public event, but registration is available for the Barbecue Summit. All the cooked barbecue will be donated to Inter-Faith Food Shuttle to be used in local feeding programs.
The N.C. Pork Council has organized and sanctioned the Whole Hog Barbecue Championship since 1985 as the culmination of the Whole Hog Barbecue Series local competitions statewide. The Whole Hog Barbecue Series celebrates the history and artistry of whole hog cooking, supports communities and nonprofits, raising more than $114,000 each year for local charities. The Whole Hog Barbecue Series and championship is one of the ways the N.C. Pork Council supports local communities and events throughout our region. To learn more about the Whole Hog Barbecue Series, visit wholehogbarbecue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.