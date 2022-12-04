Betty Pettit, right, greets herself in the mirror next to her husband, Bob, in Mooresville, N.C., on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Their son Josh Pettit has been making short videos on TikTok with his mom, Betty, who has Alzheimer's, to make people laugh but also bring awareness to the disease. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/The Charlotte Observer via AP)