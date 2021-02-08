FILE â€” in this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Catherine Truitt speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. Durham, North Carolina schools announced last month that school -- which has been fully remote since March â€” would remain that way through the end of the current academic year. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)