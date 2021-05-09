File-This May 3, 2021, file photo shows Rev. Al Sharpton speaking during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr., at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. Pastors and denominational leaders rallied in Elizabeth City, N. C., on Saturday, May 8, 2021, to call for greater transparency in the investigation into the death of a Black man who was fatally shot in his car by sheriff’s deputies. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)