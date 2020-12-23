CHARLOTTE (AP) — Two men were shot and killed within one hour of each other on opposite sides of North Carolina's largest city, according to police.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday that officers were dispatched to a location near McAlway Road on the city's south side around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as Laquintin Marquis McManus, 24, was taken to a hospital where he died.
At 10:55 p.m., officers responding to a call found a man with a gunshot wound near the junction of Interstates 85 and 77 in north Charlotte. Police said Cinquay Jamario Farrer, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
So far, there have been no arrests in either case, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.