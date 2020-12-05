FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden bows his head in prayer at Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha, Wis. Conservative evangelical Christians have proven some of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies during his presidency. As his administration draws to a close, some of those backers are approaching President-elect Biden with skepticism, but not antagonism. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)