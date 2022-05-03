WILMINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man faces a maximum sentence of 43 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death of a woman he had been dating in 2019.
Jermaine Pompey, 33, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of Quinchelle Carr, 30, WECT reported. Pompey had been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Authorities said Carr’s body was found in her apartment on the morning of May 18, 2019. She had died from gunshot wounds, investigators said. Evidence gathered at the scene and witness statements led investigators to arrest Pompey, who police say had been dating Carr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.