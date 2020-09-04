A four-vehicle wreck that claimed the life of one of the drivers is still being investigated, according to Lt. Dwayne Taylor of the Swansboro Police Department.
Lt. Taylor's account follows ...
At 1:38pm, on Thursday, Sept. 3, the Swansboro Police Department responded to the area of West Corbett Avenue and Main Street in reference to a multiple-vehicle crash, with one subject trapped. In statements, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Luther Ruffner, 55, of Hubert was traveling west.
The vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2018 Freightliner driven by Luis Gonzalez, 30, of High Point. The impact spun the Freightliner and both vehicles came to a stop blocking the eastbound lanes of travel. Debris struck a 2014 Audi driven by Natascha Fogel, 41, of Jacksonville and a 2000 GMC Sierra driven by Sandra Phillips, 66, of Swansboro. Both east- and westbound lanes of travel were shut down for approximately 45 minutes to land an Air East helicopter to transport Ruffner.
Members of the Bear Creek Fire Department, Onslow County Fire Services, Onslow County EMS and NC SHP assisted with the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
