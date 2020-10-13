FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a reporter's question during a news briefing in Richmond, Va. Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia's governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday, Oct. 13 during a court hearing in Michigan. Special Agent Richard Trask was part of the investigation that led to six men being arrested and charged last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)