FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson passes the ball at the team's training facility in Boston. A person familiar with the situation says Duke is in talks with Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Lawson to lead the Blue Devils women’s basketball program. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, July 10, 2020, because the school has not commented publicly on its search. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)