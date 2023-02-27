KINSTON — A six-month investigation ended with a drug dealer behind bars in Kinston.
The KPD's Violent Crime Action Team concluded a 6-month investigation into the sale of cocaine by Rodric Harrison, according to the Kinston police Department,
With assistance from KPD patrol officers and the Lenoir County Sheriff, Harrison was arrested after arriving in the City of Kinston from South Carolina.
Harrison was charged with 2 counts of sale/deliver schedule II, 2 counts of Sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and 2 counts of felony maintaining a conveyance.
