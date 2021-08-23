GREENVILLE (AP) — Charges have been filed against a North Carolina man who is believed to have stabbed his 81-year-old grandfather after an argument, police said.
Greenville police officers were dispatched to a residence on Friday in response to a report of a stabbing, news outlets reported. Dispatchers were told Wheeler Brown, 81, had been stabbed following an altercation. Brown was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening wounds.
Wheeler Brown remained in the hospital on Monday, but a news release from Greenville police that its latest check showed his condition had stabilized.
Emergency and negotiation teams responded to the incident after getting word that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home. Police said Aaron Brown, 23, was arrested and charged without incident. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and jailed on a $1 million bond. The clerk of court office says he hasn't been assigned an attorney.
