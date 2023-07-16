GREENVILLE - Greenville police made an arrest surrounding the murder of a woman and her unborn child.
Kayshaun Williams, 29, was arrested just after 11 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 1100 block of Eaglechase Lane after a brief standoff with police.
Police said Williams has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 27-year-old Jasmine Cooper, as well as her unborn child.
Officers went to an apartment on West Arlington Boulevard back on July 9th just before 10 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman. Cooper, who police said was 38-weeks pregnant, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where she and her unborn baby girl died.
Police said an autopsy revealed the woman died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation.
Williams is in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.
