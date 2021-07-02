South Park, just south of downtown Raleigh, is one of the poorest neighborhoods in the city. According to a study by UNC Center for Urban and Regional Studies, 61% of its predominantly Black households earn less than $25,000 per year. Of the 280,000 North Carolina households still behind on rent, 91% are low-income and 57% people of color, according to a Census Household Survey conducted in May. Carolina Public Press / Mark Darrough