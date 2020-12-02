FILE - In this March 24, 2010, file photo, Slim Jim beef sticks stand on a shelf at a Shell gas station mini-mart in Bainbridge Twp., Ohio. Conagra, which has brands such as Slim Jim and Reddi-wip, is buying Pinnacle Foods Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $10.9 billion that will help the food company expand in the frozen food and snacks categories. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)