RALEIGH (AP) — Officials have suspended the search for a kayaker who disappeared while fishing on the North Carolina coast, and a reward is being offered to anyone who finds him.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced on Wednesday that the agency had suspended its search for Alexander Rush, 26, of Kill Devil Hills. On Thursday, the commission announced that a local family was offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who finds Rush.
Authorities said Rush was fishing near the Old Manns Harbor Bridge in Dare County around 7 p.m. Saturday, and that Rush’s wife called 911 on Sunday when he didn’t come home.
Although the formal search for Rush has ended, local wildlife officers and marine patrol will be on the lookout during their daily patrols, the commission said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.