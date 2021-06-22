DURHAM (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged in a North Carolina city’s fourth fatal shooting within a week, police said Tuesday.
Durham police said in a news release that its officers responded to a call of a shooting on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found Marquin Alonso Padilla, 46, with a gunshot wound. Padilla was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the news release said, adding that investigators determined that the shooting apparently occurred during a dispute.
Police arrested Luis Benavides, 23, of Durham and charged him with murder, according to the news release. Benavides is in the Durham County jail without bond and it's not known if he has an attorney.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that Monday's shooting death was the fourth fatal shooting in Durham since Thursday. On Sunday, a 21-year-old was shot and killed during an argument, and on Thursday night, a 31- and 17-year-old were killed in a shooting that injured two others.
