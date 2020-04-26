death

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.

 Getty Images

SALISBURY (AP) — Police in North Carolina are investigating a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others on Sunday.

A person who was critically wounded in the shooting in Salisbury was flown to a hospital in a helicopter, while two others were taken to a different hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the Salisbury Post reported.

The shooting stemmed from a fight that broke out just before noon, according to a Salisbury Police Department news release.

No suspects were immediately identified.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.