WILMINGTON (AP) — The graduating class of 2020 at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington is being recognized Saturday in a first-ever virtual commencement made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school said graduates from May, August and December will be recognized in two separate ceremonies which will be livestreamed through the school’s homepage and its commencement website. The ceremony for May graduates begins at 9:30 a.m., and the August and December ceremonies are set for 1 p.m., the school said.
According to the school, the virtual commencement ceremonies won’t be far removed from live exercises, with remarks from the chancellor, provost, board of trustees and other university representatives. Each academic dean will address their respective school or graduates, and all graduates will be recognized by a slide listing their name, degree and any academic recognitions, the school said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.