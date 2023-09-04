A tropical storm will soon form between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, and that's likely to become a hurricane by next weekend as we near the peak of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
Where is this system: Right now, it's over the far eastern Atlantic as marked by the red "X" in the map below. It's a disturbance known as a tropical wave, or African easterly wave. These disturbances in the atmosphere move from east to west off Africa into the Atlantic Ocean and are often the seeds of tropical storms and hurricanes.
The disturbance has been tagged as Invest 95L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC). This is a naming convention used by the NHC to track disturbances in the Atlantic that have some chance to form into a tropical depression or storm.
This system is slowly gaining more organized showers and thunderstorms, and is now expected to become either a tropical depression or tropical storm soon while it's still between Africa and the Caribbean.
That area of likely development is highlighted in red on the map below. "Lee" will be the name given to the next Atlantic tropical storm.
The National Hurricane Center has tentatively scheduled the first Hurricane Hunter mission into this system for Thursday evening.
A separate area closer to Africa is also being watched for development, but that other potential system is most likely to curve out into the open Atlantic.
This system will track toward the west-northwest. That will bring it over increasingly warm ocean water, in an area of low wind shear, though it may have to battle some dry air in the Atlantic's main development region east of the Lesser Antilles.
On that track, the system would reach the longitude of the Lesser Antilles by this weekend, and it's increasingly likely to be a hurricane, possibly a strong hurricane, at that time.
But it's not certain whether it will track far enough north of the northern Leeward Islands to bring just a brush of gusty winds and showers, or whether it will track directly over parts of those islands.
Interests in the northern Leewards Islands, including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, should monitor the progress of this forecast closely this week and have their hurricane plans ready, in case it takes a more southern track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.