FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, workers prepare absentee ballots for mailing at the Wake County Board of Elections in Raleigh, N.C. A lawyer for North Carolina's State Board of Elections said Friday, Oct. 16 that time is running out to process 10,000 absentee ballots with incomplete witness information and other errors after state and federal judges put additional freezes on the process. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)