DANBURY (AP) — A North Carolina man died Sunday after a fall in a popular section of Hanging Rock State Park, state, officials said.
The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation says William Michael Smith, 39, of Lawsonville was in a well-traveled area of Hanging Rock on Sunday, but was in an area not designated for climbing and not dressed for climbing, news outlets report.
Officials said Smith fell approximately 50 feet, and was found dead when rescue personnel reached the scene. According to witnesses, Smith had been at the park alone and had spoken with others prior to his fall, according to officials.
In 2017, a 17-year-old died after falling off a cliff in the park, and teenagers were also injured after falls at the park in 2018 and this year, news outlets reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.