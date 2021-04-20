This April 2021 booking photo provided by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office shows Daina Renee Forrest, of Greenville, N.C. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Forrest intentionally drove her vehicle into a yard where three Black teenagers were playing basketball on Sunday, April 18 in Greenville, N.C. She was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of felony cocaine possession (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office via AP )