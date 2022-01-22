Ice closes U.S. 17 Jacksonville bypass

JACKSONVILLE — Officials with the city of Jacksonville announced that the U.S. 17 Jacksonville bypass over Sewell Bridge has been closed off due to icy conditions.
They said drivers should avoid ice at all costs.
Jacksonville Police say the U.S. 17 bypass is closed due to dangerous driving conditions.
The City Streets Department is beginning to barricade entrance points, and police units are assisting with traffic control.
Police say there have been three crashes so far, including a DOT salt truck that hit a concrete barrier.
