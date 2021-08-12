This image provided by the Avery County Sheriff’s Office shows Elizabeth Carserino. On Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, Sheriff Kevin Frye announced that Carserino was taken into custody and charged with murder, identity theft, larceny of motor vehicle and financial card theft. Carserino was held at Avery County jail on secured bond of more than $1.6 million, the sheriff said. (Avery County Sheriff’s Office via AP)