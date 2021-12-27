EDNEYVILLE (AP) — A 3-year-old was flown to a North Carolina hospital on Christmas Day after what authorities said was an “accidental self-inflicted shooting.”
The Henderson County Sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported Saturday that a child had been shot in Edneyville, news outlets reported. The caller said the “child had gained access to a firearm and had accidentally been shot.”
The child was flown to Mission Hospital but details of the child’s condition were not available, sheriff’s office spokesperson Johnny Duncan said.
The sheriff’s office would not confirm the events but said detectives are conducting an investigation.
