CHARLOTTE (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Interstate 85 in Charlotte.
A call reporting shots fired on I-85 South came in just before 6 p.m. Saturday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release.
Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with an adult victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.
No information about the victim or a potential suspect was immediately released.
