A view of Fairbourne village in Gwynedd in Wales, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. In north Wales, residents in the small coastal village of Fairbourne face being the U.K.'s first "climate refugees." Authorities say that by 2054, it would no longer be sustainable to keep up flood defenses there because of faster sea level rises and more frequent and extreme storms caused by climate change. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)