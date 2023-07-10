FILE - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks about crime prevention and public safety measures at a news conference, May 1, 2023, at the Department of Justice building in Raleigh, N.C. Stein's campaign announced Monday, July 10, it collected nearly $6 million during the first half of the year, an amount following the Democrat's robust fundraising for his past successful elections for attorney general. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, file)