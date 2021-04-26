Don Kirkman has been around the block a time or two and likes what he sees happening in his adopted home county of Carteret.
Carteret County’s outgoing 65-year old, economic development director is “very bullish” on his county’s present and future economy. Kirkman’s depth and breadth on economic development is illustrated perfectly in his Linkedin profile.”Don Kirkman is an economic development professional with over thirty years' experience managing regional and local economic development organizations in North Carolina, Florida and South Carolina and providing economic development consulting services to economic development organizations and the communities they serve. Mr. Kirkman also has 10 years' experience practicing law in New York City and North Carolina.”
Kirkman addressed the Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce general membership Wednesday, Apr. 21 at the Hampton Inn & Suites. It was the first general membership convened since February 2020. Kirkman was scheduled to share the dais at the March 2020 meeting with his Onslow County counterpart, Mark Sutherland but those plans were scuttled because of the pandemic.
During his 50-minute presentation, Kirkman provided members with historical data illustrating the county’s population growth from 1950 to present and projections into the next two decades. Carteret County’s 1950 population stood at 23,039 residents, a third of where it stands today at 69,473. Kirkman believes the county will see population growth once Interstate 42 is completed later this decade connecting the Raleigh area with Morehead City similar to New Hanover and Brunswick counties experienced in the early 1990s after the completion of Interstate 40 connected the Raleigh metropolitan area with the coast.
Other possibilities for county growth on the top of the mind of economic development folks is potential for expansion at the state port in Morehead City. The current port occupies 120 acres, according to Kirkman while adjacent state-owned land on Radio Island consists of more than 150 acres. A possible use for this property, according to Kirkman, is a manufacturing / staging area for mammoth, off shore wind mill components such as fan blades which measure more than 300 feet in length requiring manufacturing on or near a navigable body of water since land transportation by rail or truck are not feasible. There are currently plans for off shore wind farms off the coasts of Virginia and portions of North Carolina.
Kirkman feels Carteret County as well as neighboring Onslow County are “value destinations” for people considering relocating to coastal communities. Not surprisingly, Kirkman said he fields phone calls from out of state entities requesting information on the area. “There is a great deal of interest from real estate developers,” Kirkman said.
Kirkman provided members with a dashboard of four key economic metrics: Unemployment Rates, Retail Sales Collection, Occupancy Tax Collections and Real Estate Excise Taxes. Unemployment rates surged to as high as 14.7% in April 2020, recording double-digit numbers through July 2020. In March 2021, the unemployment rate has receded to 6%, still higher than when it was in the prepandemic months of January and February 2020 where it reached 3.6% and 3.5%, respectively.
Occupancy tax exploded last summer as more people stayed closer to home to vacation or took advantage of remote learning and working (with the later Kirkman believes is here to stay) filling hotels and short-term rentals all helping to set monthly records from July 2020 to present.
And the pandemic didn’t crater retail sales—though it did put a major hurt in restaurants, hospitality, health clubs and entertainment venues—with 2020 annual totals surpassing 2019’s by a slim margin--$67.21 million to $66.61 million.
Retail estate excise taxes are burgeoning too with 2020 totals eclipsing 2019’s by nearly $750,000--$2.585 million to $1,837 with 2021 proving to be even stronger with 2021 Q1’s total besting 2020’s Q1 by more than 87%--$746,862 to $397,946.
As Kirkman rides off into retirement officially on June 30, 2021, he feels the county is on the right footing.
“I’m very positive about Carteret County’s economic health and future despite the headwinds some sectors experienced,” Kirkman said.
To reach Carteret County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman call 252-222-6121 or email Don.Kirkman@carteretcountync.gov.
