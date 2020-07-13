This April 8, 2020 shows Mission Hospital in Asheville On March 6, 1,600 registered nurses petitioned the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to form a union, a massive organizing push in the country’s second-least unionized state. Whether the crowd gathering two days later at Pack Square Park knew it or not, they were kickstarting one of the largest union campaigns in the country today. (Angela Wilhelm/The Asheville Citizen-Times via AP)