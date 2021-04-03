GREENVILLE (AP) — Police in the North Carolina city of Greenville are calling the death of an 8-year-old who shot himself with an unattended weapon “a tragic accident.”
The Daily Reflector reports that the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in north Greenville.
The boy has not been identified. Police said he was alone in a family member’s parked vehicle when an unsecured gun fired as he handled it. The boy suffered a gunshot wound in his abdomen.
He died at a hospital at 5 a.m. Thursday morning. The incident remains under investigation.
State law regulates the storage of firearms to protect minors. It says people can be charged with a misdemeanor if they store guns in a way that children can access them and if the child harms himself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.