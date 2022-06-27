CHARLOTTE (AP) — Police in Charlotte say they shot and seriously injured an armed robbery suspect after he opened fire on officers.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it received a call Sunday before 1 p.m. about an armed robbery on Tuckaseegee Road.
Police say they encountered a suspect shot multiple times at officers, striking at least one patrol car.
Officers returned fire, and the suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say a firearm was uncovered on scene.
No officers were injured.
