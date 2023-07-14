NORTH CAROLINA -- Federal and local lawmakers are scrambling to regulate a weapon being used more and more in communities across the nation.
Privately-made firearms called 'ghost guns' have gained national attention in recent years as they are increasingly being used in crimes including school shootings.
The guns look and operate like ones purchased at gun stores, but a few key differences allow felons to own a gun and make it harder for police to solve crimes.
Nationwide, these guns have nearly tripled in the last few years.
As officials scramble to catch up, loopholes in regulation remain; leading to the opportunity for more of these untraceable weapons to make a mark on our streets at a time the country works to curb gun violence.
Torrey Green has lived in Durham for decades. He's experienced the good and the rough parts of the Bull City and is now helping to steer teens away from gun violence. That's why when he got the call from a relative about a shipment of random parts, he knew exactly what it was.
"I went over and I saw that it was pieces and parts of a gun," Green explained. "She asked me, 'What is this?' And I told her he's putting together a gun."
Green said his relative's teenager had been buying gun parts online and assembling them in their Durham home.
These kits sold online contain the parts needed to make anything from a handgun to an AR to a rifle. Once assembled the privately-made firearm is coined a 'ghost gun' because they do not contain a serial number, an element used to track the owner and seller.
For years, it was legal to buy these kits and build your own gun without a background check and serial number. Transferring the firearm to another person once it is built, however, is illegal.
These kits have evaded other federal gun regulations because they weren't considered full guns.
"These are guns that are 80% complete and within a period of minutes, you can make it a fully operable handgun," North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein explained.
For years, this loophole allowed national companies to sell parts across state lines without running background checks.
As the awareness of the ease of ordering and assembling guns spread, so has the number of guns. Nationwide, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) reported law enforcement has obtained more than 45,000 of these privately-made firearms since 2016. Between 2016 and 2021, these firearms increased by 1000%. As the number of physical ghost guns increases, so does the severity of the crimes they are connected with.
Federal data shows they have been connected with nearly 700 homicides or attempted homicides over the last five years.
In North Carolina, the ATF reported a seven-fold increase in the number of ghost guns taken off the street between 2020 and 2021. Last year that number grew again; jumping from 400 to 900.
"There's no question that the proliferation of these ghost guns has been dramatic," Stein said. "They are a menace to our community and that's why they need to be regulated."
Despite the reports of a dramatic uptick in these weapons, the true scope of the weapons is unknown.
"I think there are far more ghost guns being used in crimes and we know about or then we have an opportunity to see right now," said Michael Easley Jr., the United States Attorney in the Eastern District of North Carolina.
Many local law enforcement agencies aren't tracking how often these guns are used in crimes.
The Raleigh Police Department, the Wake County and Durham County Sheriff's Office said they were not tracking this data.
The Fayetteville Police Department recovered 97 unserialized guns since 2017. Meanwhile, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said they've just seen a handful over the last few years. Both agencies cautioned that these could include guns that initially had serial numbers but were scratched off.
The State Crime Lab also reported they just started seeing an uptick with around 13 cases involving ghost guns over the past year.
The Durham Police Department said it first came across a privately-owned firearm in 2020 when it recovered three from scenes. Last year, the department reported over a 2200% increase with 70 unserialized weapons recovered.
"These guns are very prevalent right now because our kids are finding new ways to arm themselves," Green said.
He said he hears more teens ordering parts rather than stealing guns.
"Most of the time these kids are looking for instant outcomes,' he explained. "Their motto is, 'I'd rather get caught by the police with it than to get caught by the opps without it.' So for them to carry a gun it's a part of what we say in our cultures; it's a part of their outfit."
Green said the increase of these weapons in Durham is concerning, especially given the violent crime the city is already trying to combat.
"They definitely scare us because in this community, we already got a big issue out of gun violence. So for our young men to for this to be so easily accessible to them is very disturbing," Green said.
Ghost guns have been tied to four homicides in Bull City. Around 14% of the guns were tied to a violent crime, but most were associated with drug cases (72%).
Ally Anderson, the Firearms Unit supervisor in Durham Police's Forensic Services Division, said these weapons represent a small percentage of the weapons that the department takes into evidence; around seven percent.
The lack of serial numbers doesn't make her job impossible but it does make it tougher.
"It's just another piece of the puzzle that we are missing," Piatt said. "Obviously, if you buy a gun at a gun store and you turn around and use it in a crime and we confiscate it, we'll know the time from the crime, we know who bought the gun and where the gun originated from. We don't know that with a ghost gun."
Anderson said about 25% of the privately made firearms they investigate are able to be linked to other past crimes in the city.
"I think we're seeing often that when we're testing one of these guns, they end up being linked to different types of crimes. Maybe we confiscate them on a gun crime but those shell casings found in the street two months ago, come back to that gun. And what we're seeing is that those guns are being used multiple times," Piatt explained.
While these guns are still representing a small percentage of weapons seized by law enforcement, other cities have seen a rapid increase. Los Angeles law enforcement agencies reported these type of guns rose to account for 40% of weapons seized in 2021.
"It is a small percentage, but when you've had a seven-fold increase from 2020 to 2021, this tells you that this is a growing concern. And we want to get ahead of the curve on this and not wait until ghost guns are absolutely everywhere to get them under control," Stein said.
Piatt said he does expect the number of ghost guns in Durham to continue to rise.
"I think so is the availability of the kits remains high. As the availability of kits remains high, we're going to see them increase. Now, other states have taken legislative steps to try to prevent these," Piatt explained.
North Carolina is not one of those states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.