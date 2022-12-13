FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, left, speaks while Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, listens during a post-election news conference at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 9. 2022. Speaker Tim Moore is the choice of North Carolina state House Republicans to lead the chamber for the next two years after an internal vote on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, that should bring him history-making longevity at the top. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)