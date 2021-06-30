FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2020 file photo, Ariel Williams raises her hand to answer a question in her first-grade class where students work from spaced tables at Hunter Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C., on the first day back in school for some Wake students. A report released on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, found that about 1 in 3,000 middle and high school students who attended classes under the loosest reopening guidelines became infected with COVID-19 due to in-school transmission. The findings from Duke University and the University of North Carolina School of Medicine show that mask wearing is the best way to reduce COVID-19 transmission. (Juli Leonard/The News & Observer via AP, File)