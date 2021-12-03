SWANSBORO - The Onslow County district attorney says due to a request of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, he will review what happened to a Swansboro High School student at the .
The student's family is angry over the way she was physically treated by the school resource officer.
Jazaria Nixon claims the deputy put her in a chokehold despite the student's pleas that she was cooperating with him, he would not get off of her even as she was having trouble breathing.
Nixon was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell phone.
“He put me in a chokehold before he put me down. He had his arm around my neck and that’s when he put me down and he got on top of me. He wasn’t squeezing real tight but he put all his body weight on me which made me... like I was barely being able to breathe and I was trying to push my words out,” Nixon said.
Nixon said after she hit the other girl, she was prepared to walk with administrators and tried to call her family about what happened.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said their deputy tried to “verbally de-escalate the situation, but the assaultive and disruptive student continued her aggressive behavior and had to be taken in custody.”
The sheriff’s office says they reviewed a school video clip “and determined no fault on the part of the school resource officer.”
Meanwhile, Onslow County Schools told WITN News they do not comment on disciplinary issues and that they had no comment on the actions of the resource officer.
The teenager and her aunt, Ebony Nixon, both said this could have been handled differently.
District Attorney Ernie Lee said he has asked for all videos, reports, and statements from the sheriff’s office on what happened.
