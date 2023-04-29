CROATAN NATIONAL FOREST - The fight to put out the fire burning in the Croatan National Forest is now 40% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina.
The inciWeb site that is used as part of information released on the fire provided the latest details. The number of acres burned has stayed at 32,400 since Monday.
Below is a report issued Friday morning by the U.S. Forest Service – National Forests in North Carolina on the status of the fire.
The U.S. Forest Service told those attending a public information meeting in New Bern that the Great Lakes Fire could burn until mid-June.
According to the Forest Service, the fire started last Wednesday and grew very slowly to 7000 acres by Friday morning before exploding to its current size by Friday night when the Forest Service says that dry conditions and winds contributed to the rapid growth at the time.
By Monday, the Forest Service said the fire was at 32,400 acres, where they say it still remains as of Friday afternoon. The size of the fire is just over 50 square miles, slightly larger than the city of Jacksonville.
