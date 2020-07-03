GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two people have died after a shooting near a North Carolina college campus, police said Friday.
Greensboro police were dispatched to a location neat the campus of North Carolina A&T State University, news sources reported.
Authorities identified the victims as Rodney Letroy Stout and Bakeea Abdulla Douglas, both 34. They were found around 8:10 a.m., according to police, who had no information immediately on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.
North Carolina A&T sent an alert to staff and students advising people to stay inside and lock their doors. Traffic was blocked in the vicinity of the shooting as the investigation got underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.