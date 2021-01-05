FILE - This Feb. 8, 2018, file photo shows signs that mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va. The developers of the now-canceled Atlantic Coast Pipeline have laid out plans for how they want to go about unwinding the work that was done for the multistate natural gas project and restoring disturbed land. In a filing with federal regulators made public Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, the pipeline company proposed an approximately 24-month timeline for efforts across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)