HAVELOCK – Drivers will encounter lane closures on U.S. 70 at Hickman Hill Loop this weekend.
The left lane in both directions of U.S. 70 is scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, when all four lanes will reopen to traffic.
An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will close the lanes to pave and stripe a lane shift needed for the construction of the U.S. 70 Havelock Bypass.
Drivers should expect delays and proceed cautiously through this affected intersection this weekend.
The bypass is scheduled to be completed in 2024, as this NCDOT page explains.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
