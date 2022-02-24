Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, center, laughs with husband Curtis Owens, right, while son Matthew Owens, watches, before she speaks with reporters at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Beasley filed her candidacy papers with the board at the fairgrounds after filing resumed statewide following a 2 1/2-month delay while redistricting litigation was heard (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson).