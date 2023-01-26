ONSLOW COUNTY - A coordinated effort between Onslow County and regional law enforcement recently resulted in the arrest of 35 individuals accused of drug distribution and possession.
To help combat the increased presence of illegal street drugs and overdose deaths in the county, a three-day arrest initiative dubbed 'Operation Snowplow' was conducted Jan. 18-20 by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit, the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division and the NCIS Special Operations Unit.
Local law enforcement also received assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Coastal Carolina Criminal Enterprise Task Force and the N.C. Department of Community Corrections Probation and Patrol Division.
"Those individuals are directly responsible for the increasing number of overdoses and overdose deaths which have plagued our community far too often, and far too long," the Sheriff's Office said Wed., Jan. 25 in a press release.
During the operation, deputies and officers seized 1.2 kilos of methamphetamine, 1.2 kilos of cocaine, nearly 10 pounds of marijuana, 135 dosage units of MDMA, three guns and $60,106 in cash.
In the past 12 months, deputies and emergency service personnel have noted an increase of calls for overdose services.
The sheriff's office reports Narcan, a narcotic overdose treatment medicine, has been used by the department more than 245 times during this period with most incidents resulting in the revival or full recovery of the person in distress.
The Onslow County General Crimes Unit has also investigated 55 overdose deaths in the past year, or nearly one per week.
"These deaths are extremely difficult to investigate given the purposely shrouded communication related to the drug transactions as well as the typical nature for which these incidents are reported," the Sheriff's Office said. "It is even more difficult for the family members of these individuals as they are left grieving the sudden loss of a loved one and knowing the struggles that come with addiction."
In an increased effort to find out who provided the drugs to deceased victims, deputies explained more emphasis is now being put on locating and convicting dealers with the "death by distribution" charge.
On Feb. 12, 2020, deputies and EMS responded to the area of 1312 Wolf Swamp Road in Jacksonville for a person who was not breathing.
The subject was identified as Paul Disorbo, who was stabilized and transported by EMS to Onslow Memorial Hospital where he later died.
It was discovered during the subsequent investigation that Disorbo had struggled with a severe drug addiction over the years and had ingested methamphetamine and fentanyl before he passed away.
Through several interviews, review of cellphone records and GPS locations, detectives found the narcotics had been purchased through two other individuals, Cordavier Dunn and Christopher Belfiore.
Dunn was arrested and pled guilty on Aug. 17, 2022 to involuntary manslaughter and sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance. He was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation.
Belfiore was also arrested and pled guilty on Nov. 15, 2022 to death by distribution, possession of heroin. Belfiore was sentenced to 50-72 months in prison with six to 17 months of supervised probation.
“Only by combining the strict enforcement of our drug laws, partnering with our fellow law enforcement agencies, Federal and State prosecutors, and working with the community to seek out treatment and counseling services for those addicted to these drugs, will we be successful in our fight to end addiction," said Sheriff Chris Thomas.
Arrests made during 'Operation Snowplow':
- Cornelius Hill of Hubert was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, six counts of trafficking MDMA, 10 counts of trafficking meth, two counts of trafficking cocaine and felony possession of marijuana. Bond is $850,000 secured.
- Warren Shepard of Midway was charged with sell counterfeit controlled substances, deliver counterfeit controlled substances and possession with intent to manufacture/sell counterfeit controlled substances. Bond is a written promise to appear in court.
- Daniel Southerland of Jacksonville was charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond is a written promise to appear in court.
- Raasaan Baysden, Jacksonville. Charged with flee to elude arrest, child abuse, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, reckless driving to endanger and traffic offenses. Bond is $10,000.
- Misty Holt of Jacksonville was charged with sell meth, deliver meth, possession with intent to manufacture/sell meth, conspire to sell meth and conspire to deliver meth. Bond is $10,000.
- Matthew Wooten of Hubert was charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet to a park. Bond is $95,000.
- Kevin Graham of Richlands was charged with four counts of trafficking opium or heroin, sell Schedule I controlled substance, delivering Schedule I controlled substance, manufacturing Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell controlled substance and maintain vehicle/dwelling for controlled substance. Bond is $425,000 secured.
- John Jones of Jacksonville was charged for sell cocaine, deliver cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond is $2,500 secured.
- Ellen Weeks of Jacksonville was charged with felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $30,000 secured.
- Benjamin George-Davis of Jacksonville was charged with sell Schedule I controlled substance, deliver Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule I controlled substance, conspire to sell Schedule I controlled substances, conspire to deliver Schedule I controlled substances, two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, maintain veh/dwell/place for controlled substances and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $50,000 secured.
- Zamar Mitchell of Maysville was charged with sell marijuana, deliver marijuana, two counts of manufacture marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell marijuana and carrying a concealed gun. Bond is a written promise to appear in court.
- Summer Snyder of Jacksonville was charged with possession of meth. Bond is $10,000 secured.
- Tyrique Meadows of Maysville was charged with two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond is a written promise to appear in court.
- Rashad Bryant of Jacksonville was charged with two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine, two counts of manufacture cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond is $30,000 secured.
- Oshawn Copeland of Richlands was charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, conspire to sell cocaine and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substances within 1000 ft. of a park. Bond is $100,000 secured.
- Nathaniel Fonvile of Jacksonville was charged with two counts of sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, two counts of manufacture cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond is $25,000 secured.
- Lewis Macias of Hubert was charged with possession of meth. Bond is $2,500 secured.
- Mark Harrison Jr. of Jacksonville was charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, conspire to sell cocaine and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Bond is $25,000 secured.
- Kevin Pickett of Jacksonville was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances, deliver cocaine, manufacture Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is a written promise to appear in court.
- Kevin Kinsey of Maysville was charged with three counts of sell cocaine, three counts of deliver cocaine, three counts of manufacture cocaine, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a park. Bond is $30,000 secured.
- Javon Baker of Jacksonville was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of sell Schedule II controlled substances and three counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances. Bond is a written promise to appear in court.
- Edward Mattocks Jr. of Mayville was charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine and possession with intent to manufacturer/sell cocaine. Bond is $20,000 secured.
- Darrell Sephes of Midway was charged with two counts of sell heroin, two counts of deliver heroin, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell heroin, two counts of sell Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of deliver Schedule II controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances. Bond is $30,000 secured.
- Charlene Fonville of Jacksonville was charged with felony conspiracy. Bond is $5,000 secured.
- Rakim Hardinson of Jacksonville was charged with two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine and possessing a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Bond is $44,000 secured.
- Nicholas Barnes of Jacksonville was charged with Schedule II controlled substances, deliver Schedule II controlled substances and possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances. Bond is $7,500 secured.
- Mikyla Williams of Midway was charged with sell heroin, deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell heroin, sell Schedule II controlled substances, deliver Schedule II controlled substances and possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances. Bond is $70,000 secured.
- Lethen Pollock of Jacksonville was charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine. Bond is $20,000 secured.
- Kendall Boyd of Maysville was charged with two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance withing 1,000 feet of a park. Bond is $95,000 secured.
- Joshka Webster of Jacksonville was charged with two counts of sell Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of deliver Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of manufacture Schedule II controlled substances, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell Schedule II controlled substances, sell counterfeit controlled substance, deliver counterfeit controlled substances and possession with intent to manufacture/sell counterfeit controlled substances. Bond is a written promise to appear in court.
- Jerrod Smith of Jacksonville was charged with sell cocaine, deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine and manufacture/sell/deliver/possess controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park. Bond is $30,000 secured.
- Jeremiah Spencer of Jacksonville was charged with conspire to sell Schedule I controlled substance and conspired to deliver Schedule I controlled substance. Bond is $5,000 secured.
- Michael Savero of Jacksonville was charged with three counts of trafficking heroin or opium, sell Schedule II controlled substance, deliver Schedule II controlled substance, manufacture Schedule II controlled substance and two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell controlled substance. Bond is $170,000 secured.
- James Sidbury of Jacksonville was charged with two counts of sell cocaine, two counts of deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell cocaine, conspire to sell/deliver cocaine and felony conspiracy. Bond is $60,000 secured.
- James David of Jacksonville was charged with two counts of Schedule II trafficking, two counts of trafficking cocaine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $40,000 secured.
The following people were also arrested during 'Operation Snowplow,' but were not a part of a drug investigation:
- Warren Weeks of Jacksonville was charged with two counts of probation violation. Bond is $20,000 secured.
- Jordan Weeks of Jacksonville was charged with probation violation. Bond is $10,000 secured.
- Amie Siemonsma of Richlands was charged with felony larceny of police equipment. Bond is a written promise to appear in court.
- Michael Conger of Richlands was charged with felony larceny of police equipment. Bond is $290 cash.
- Lawrence Mack Jr. of Jacksonville was charged with violation of court order. Bond is $2,500 secured.
