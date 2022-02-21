ONSLOW COUNTY — A person was found stabbed in a Jacksonville hotel Sunday afternoon, according to officers with the Jacksonville Police Department.
The victim was taken to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, where they later died, according to Onslow officials.
Jacksonville police said they were called to the Rodeway Inn & Suites on North Marine Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call 910-938-6520 or 910-938-3273.
The investigation is ongoing.
